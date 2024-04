Just in via text, the second F-350 theft we’ve heard about this week:

Unfortunately, the West Seattle Rock Club show had a sad ending — one of our vendors had his truck stolen at 3:55 today from the Masonic Hall parking lot. 1999 green F-350 with silver canopy. License plate # B55044H. Stolen by thieves in a copper-colored truck with a triangle on the tailgate.

Call 911 if you see it. Police incident # is 24-115274.