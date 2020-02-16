BIZNOTE: Opening day for Cold Crash Brewing’s tasting room

(WSB photos)

Robyn Campbell and Erin Treankler are welcoming their first guests this afternoon at Cold Crash Brewing Co. Their commercial home-based brewery is off the alley (look for the small sign) at 4507 48th SW, west of The Junction.

There, as noted in our previous report, they brew gluten-free beer:

The menu includes six beers, and other beverages, plus some simple snacks – here’s a photo.

The seating area is covered and heated:

Regular hours for Cold Crash’s tasting room will be noon-5 pm Saturdays and Sundays.