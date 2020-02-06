West Seattle, Washington

06 Thursday

BIZNOTE: Cold Crash Brewing Co. opening February 16th

February 6, 2020 2:02 pm
 |   West Seattle news | WS beverages

The West Seattle beer scene keeps brewing up new entries – like Cold Crash Brewing Co., about to arrive west of The Junction. From proprietors Erin Treankler and Robyn Campbell:

We, Cold Crash Brewing Co., are a women-owned, gluten-free brewery located at 4507 48th Ave SW. The area is residential. We converted our 600-square-foot detached building into a brewery and tasting room. We are a licensed home-based commercial brewery – this includes city, state, federal permits.

The Cold Crash Brewing tasting room’s public grand opening is noon-5 pm Sunday, February 16th; all ages welcome, details here. Their regular winter hours after that will be Saturdays and Sundays, noon-5 pm.

  • MrsT February 6, 2020 (2:05 pm)
    Oh! My! God! Yes! I cannot wait!

