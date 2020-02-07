7 options for your West Seattle Sunday

(Brant, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

The Big Game isn’t all that’s going on today/tonight …

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Try something local for your football food – 10 am-2 pm, in the street in the heart of The Junction. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

VISIT THE LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The HQ of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, in a historic carriage house on Alki, is open noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

BARBECUE WITH YOUR BEER: NWTXBBQ is the food truck at Best of Hands Barrelhouse (WSB sponsor), noon-5 pm. (7500 35th SW)

MUSICIANS FOR THE WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK: 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), bring nonperishable food and/or cash to donate! All ages. (5612 California SW)

‘THE REVOLUTIONISTS’: Second-to-last Sunday matinée for ArtsWest‘s comedy, directed by Kelly Kitchens, 3 pm. Ticket info here. (4711 California SW)

SUPER BOWL AT ADMIRAL PUB: First one since the new owners took over, and they invite you to watch it there! 3:30 pm. (2306 California SW)

(Saturday sunset, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, The Triangular Jazztet performs at The Alley in The Junction. 21+. (4509 California SW)

PREVIEW THE WEEK AHEAD … via our complete calendar.