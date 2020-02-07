7 for your West Seattle Wednesday!

(Anna’s Hummingbird, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WINE WEDNESDAY: Special $5 tasting at the Northwest Wine Academy at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), 2-5 pm. (6000 16th SW)

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: 4-8 pm today, Chipotle in The Junction donates part of its proceeds to WSHS student government. (4730 California SW)

TRIANGLE MEGAPROJECT MEETING: 6 pm at Chaco Canyon Organic Café, meet wth the project team for the future 2-building, ~500-apartment project near Fauntleroy/Avalon. (3770 SW Alaska)

GROUP RUN + SPECIAL POST-RUN CLASS: Tonight at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), the free weekly group run at 6:15 pm will be followed by a special 7 pm class with Tamara at BendmMove a few doors down, $10, register here. (2743 California SW)

DENNY IMS PTSA MEETS IN HIGH POINT: Food at 6:30 pm, meeting at 7 pm – the Denny International Middle School PTSA meets this month at Neighborhood House High Point. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

MADISON MS PTSA MEETING + SEX AND TECH: 6:30 pm at Madison Middle School:

Following Madison’s brief PTSA general meeting on Wednesday, February 12th, Birds and Bees and Kids founder, author, and sexual health educator, Amy Lang, MA, will talk with parents about Sex and Technology. The meeting and talk will be from 6:30pm-8pm in the Madison library. All Madison families are welcome to attend. To learn more about Amy Lang and what she offers, read more on her birdsandbeesandkids website.

(3429 45th SW)

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: 7 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy, with immigration in the spotlight this month – see the agenda here. (9131 California SW)