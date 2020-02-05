5 for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Ruby-crowned Kinglet, photographed by Sarah Chadd)

Highlights for the hours ahead:

TALK ABOUT THE LEGISLATURE: That’s the focus of today’s Hot Topics for Seniors discussion, noon-1:30 pm at Southwest Library. All welcome. (9010 35th SW)

JUNCTION RALLY: 5:30 pm, a pro-impeachment rally is planned in The Junction along with others across the country. (California/Alaska)

DANCE TIME WITH LAUREN PETRIE: Dance to live music at the Senior Center of West Seattle, 6-8 pm. (4217 SW Oregon)

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: As previewed here, this West Seattle/South Park community group meets at 7 tonight at The Kenney; all welcome. (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

HOT ROD: Live music at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

LOTS MORE! See the full list on our complete calendar.