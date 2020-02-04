WEDNESDAY: Light rail and more @ District 1 Community Network

What is the city doing to help Sound Transit inform residents about light-rail planning? That’s a spotlight topic at tomorrow’s monthly meeting of the District 1 Community Network, open to everyone interested in working on/hearing about key issues in West Seattle and South Park. This month’s meeting is in the lower-level community area at The Kenney (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW), starting at 7 pm Wednesday (February 5th). You can see the full agenda in our calendar listing. (Our coverage of January’s D1CN meeting is here.)