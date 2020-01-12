WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Snow still expected, but alert level has changed

The National Weather Service has just downgraded the alert level to a Winter Weather Advisory, in effect from now until 6 am Monday, for the purple areas on the map above (which is from the NWS’s regional home page). As you’ve probably noticed, it’s sunny and in the 40s right now (though Snohomish County, for example, is seeing snow). The advisory says that’s expected to change: “Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches.” Here’s the updated forecast.