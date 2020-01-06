VIDEO: Got your salt and shovel standing by?

You’ve probably heard by now that we MIGHT see some snow next weekend. Too soon, stlll, to really go into all-out Snow Panic Mode, but not too soon to contemplate whether you’re ready for it. In particular, the video above points out one thing that often comes up in WSB comment discussion when things get snowy: If there’s a sidewalk adjacent to your residence or business, you need to be ready to clear the snow/ice. More specifics here. We’ll talk more about snow readiness if the flakes stay in the forecast as the week proceeds. P.S. Need inspiration? Here’s a fun February flashback.