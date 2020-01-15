Ultimate, MoCA, comedy, more – highlights for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Anna’s Hummingbird in snowfall, photographed by Jamie Kinney – see video here)

Here are five highlights for your “no-new-snow snow-day” Wednesday:

SNOW DAY ULTIMATE: The folks behind West Seattle Ultimate Family Frisbee‘s regular pickup games invite you to a “snow day” edition, 10 am at Walt Hundley Playfield. (34th/Myrtle)

MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm quarterly meeting at The Kenney – you’re invited! See the plan here. (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COMEDY KITCHEN: 7 pm at Pacific Room on Alki, have some laughs! Hosted by Zack Kitchens. No cover. (2808 Alki SW)

‘THE REVOLUTIONISTS’: Pay-what-you-can preview night for ArtsWest‘s new production, 7:30 pm curtain. Tickets here. (4711 California SW)

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The famous one! 7:30 pm at The Skylark – details here. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Note that weather-related closures/changes might affect other items on our calendar.