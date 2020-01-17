TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:58 AM: Good morning! First incident of the morning has been working for 40+ minutes, a crash involving a bus in the bus lane of NB 99 north of the bridge. Other notes:

1ST AVENE SOUTH: Finally reopened by Holgate early this morning, after a truck hit a utility pole yesterday afternoon.

TUNNEL CLOSURE POSTPONED: If you had made a note of the plan to close the northbound 99 tunnel tonight, note that it’s now postponed to NEXT Friday night (January 24th), 10 pm-8 am.

DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY ON MONDAY: That means no school on Monday, plus transit changes – no Water Taxi service (West Seattle or Vashon), Metro on “reduced weekday” schedule.

7:27 AM: The NB 99 scene JUST cleared – but the “residual backup” will of course take a while.