TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch

January 17, 2020 6:58 am
(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:58 AM: Good morning! First incident of the morning has been working for 40+ minutes, a crash involving a bus in the bus lane of NB 99 north of the bridge. Other notes:

1ST AVENE SOUTH: Finally reopened by Holgate early this morning, after a truck hit a utility pole yesterday afternoon.

TUNNEL CLOSURE POSTPONED: If you had made a note of the plan to close the northbound 99 tunnel tonight, note that it’s now postponed to NEXT Friday night (January 24th), 10 pm-8 am.

DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY ON MONDAY: That means no school on Monday, plus transit changes – no Water Taxi service (West Seattle or Vashon), Metro on “reduced weekday” schedule.

7:27 AM: The NB 99 scene JUST cleared – but the “residual backup” will of course take a while.

  • Laura January 17, 2020 (7:34 am)
    Just zipped up 99 on the 57 and saw no remnants of the traffic accident. But the backup to get on the ramp was agonizing. Curiously, once we were about halfway around the curve of it everything picked up and away we went. 

