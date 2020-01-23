TAKING THE TEST? Local SAT prep course planned

If a student in your family is planning to take the SAT – you might be interested in this announcement:

Seattle Lutheran High School is hosting a SAT Prep class February – April – and you need to sign up fast:

WSHS and CSIHS students (or any other high school) are invited to join SLHS students in taking a SAT Prep course taught by a Kaplan instructor and held at Seattle Lutheran HS in The Junction. The target audience is juniors but sophomores are welcome to join if they’d like to get a head start on preparing for the SAT. Please click here to see the flyer with dates and times and to register online. The registration deadline is January 24. Keep in mind that the class often fills before the deadline in past years. Please contact Tami Clark with any questions at tclark@seattlelutheran.org