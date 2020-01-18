SPORTS: Chief Sealth IHS basketball teams’ victorious night

(WSB photos)

The Chief Sealth International High School cheer squad had a lot to cheer about last night: Both the girls’ and boys’ varsity basketball teams won, in a doubleheader played at home. Photos and game toplines ahead:

Their opponent: Newly reopened Lincoln High School from Wallingford, which is experiencing a challenging year, fielding teams with only 9th and 10th graders. However, neither Sealth team is senior-heavy. The girls started the night:

The Seahawks won 63-19, with double-digit scorers including #13 (above), freshman Jing Gardner, and #3 (below), junior Berlyn Martinez:

Also in double digits for Sealth, #4, sophomore Simone Lieberman. Their head coach is Mario Martinez:

The boys’ varsity game followed, with similar results – final score was Sealth 70, Lincoln 33.

Top scorer was #23 (below), senior Sean Brown:

Also in double digits, #22, sophomore Taien Jackson, who hit three 3’s. Longtime head coach is Colin Slingsby:

Both teams had musical encouragement from the Sealth band:

Up next for both the boys’ and girls’ teams, Eastside Catholic will visit – 7:30 pm Tuesday boys, 7:30 pm Wednesday girls.