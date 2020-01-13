West Seattle, Washington

SCHOOLS: First change announcements for Tuesday

January 13, 2020 7:54 pm
7:54 PM: Thanks to Keri for the tip. The Vashon Island School District is the first in our area to announce a planned change for tomorrow, a 2.5-hour late start. If any other districts or individual students make announcements tonight, we’ll add them to this story; otherwise, we’ll start publishing early-morniing coverage at 4 am again tomorrow (which is when Seattle Public Schools plans to again make its decision). Thanks to all the schools that notified us directly today – best way to do that is voice or text, 206-293-6302.

9:01 PM: South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) has announced it will start at 10 am Tuesday; anything scheduled for an earlier start is canceled.

