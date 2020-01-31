SATURDAY: Delridge Grocery Co-op hosts West Seattle Meaningful Movies

The day before weekend attention turns to The Big Game – how about an evening focused on Big Ideas? Tomorrow (Saturday) night, Delridge Grocery Co-op hosts West Seattle Meaningful Movies, screening “Food for Change” (trailer above) at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW). The film is about co-ops, and DGC’s invitation reads in part: “Returning to our potluck roots, DGC members will be bringing snacks and desserts to share. DGC volunteers and board members will also be on hand to talk about the importance of Co-op membership, give an update on store construction after the movie, and answer questions. No charge for admission, but donations gratefully received.” Doors open at 6:30 pm, film at 7 pm, all welcome.