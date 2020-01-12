READER REPORTS: Beach debris at Constellation Park

No snow yet, but it’s been breezy, with “king tides,” and late today, we got two separate reports of debris washed up at Constellation Park south of Alki Point. The photo above is from Chaucer, who says, “An expensive-looking floating platform bigger than a queen size mattress has washed ashore at Charles Richey Sr Viewpoint.” The photo below is also from Constellation Park, sent by Chemine, who reports: “There is a large chunk of styrofoam attached to concrete that is washed up on the beach. … It is eroding and distributing pieces of styrofoam all over the beach.”

This comes wtth high “king tides” – nearly 13 feet tomorrow just after 7 am. Here’s what you can do about major beach debris. For Seattle Parks beaches, you can notify Parks for starters – the 24-hour maintenance-request line is 206-684-7250. As mentioned in our coverage of a beach cleanup last year, you also can report beach debris via the MyCaast app.