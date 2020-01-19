From tryouts to theater, highlights for your West Seattle Sunday!

(Ferry and rainbow, photographed from Alki by SF)

Fairly quiet pre-holiday Sunday – here’s a handful of highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

YOUTH BASKETBALL TRYOUTS: 9 am-11 am at the Seattle Lutheran High School gym, second of three tryout sessions for 7th- and 8th-grade girls and boys interested in new AAU program West Seattle Saints. (4100 SW Genesee)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Produce, cheese, meat, beverages, bread, pasta, soup, and more, in the street in the heart of The Junction, 10 am-2 pm. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

TIME TRAVEL: Explore West Seattle’s history at the Log House Museum on Alki, open noon-4 pm today. (61st/Stevens)

JAMTIME: 1-4 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), old-time, bluegrass, country jam. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

‘THE REVOLUTIONISTS’: 3 pm, first matinée for ArtsWest‘s new production – “a quartet of fierce women — Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle — lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror.” Check for tickets here. (4711 California SW)

(Long-exposure post-sunset photo by James Tilley)

LYLE IN CONCERT: Live at Brace Point Pottery in Arbor Heights, 6-8 pm, “seven-piece art-rock band with a sound that’s difficult to describe and a giant, collective open heart.” (4208 SW 100th)

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley, 8 pm. 21+.

SEE IT ALL … by browsing our complete calendar!