Farewell to fines, and what else just changed at Seattle Public Library

Going back to before last year’s vote on the Seattle Public Library levy, much discussion focused on its inclusion of a plan to end overdue-material fines. That just kicked in, but it’s not the only change that’s taking effect. From the library’s announcement:

… The Library continues to urge residents to return their library items. It will send reminders via email, text and phone. Patrons will receive notices to remind them when materials are due, as well as when they are past due. Patrons will still be responsible for paying replacement fees for lost or damaged items. Outstanding fees for lost and damaged items will not be waived. …

As part of the new policy:

· Patrons will now be able to renew items up to three times if no one else is waiting for them

· The Library will change its notification schedule to help borrowers remember to return their items, and patrons can now sign up for text-message reminders

· Patrons who do not return an item within 14 days after it’s due will have their Library account suspended until they’ve returned the item or paid the replacement fee

· The Library will consider an item lost if it is not returned after 31 days past its due date, and a replacement fee will be added to the account

· Patrons can find details on the new policies at spl.org/NoLateFines