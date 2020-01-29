BIZNOTE: Alki Chicken and Waffles ‘merging’ with barbecue enterprise

Thanks to TamiSue for tweeting the tip: Five months after Alki Chicken and Waffles opened at 2738 Alki SW, it’s closed for two weeks for a “merger.”

That sign on the door explains:

We’re merging two businesses “It’s BBQ Time” and “Alki Chicken and Waffles” to bring you some incredible southern fare. It’s BBQ Time in the Kitchen is excited to bring you delicious smoked briskets, pork, & chicken for lunch and dinner.

The sign says they’re expecting to reopen February 12th. While checking out the signage, we met the proprietor of It’s BBQ Time, who was there working on the space. His original business – which will remain open – has done catering in Portland for more than a decade. He’s hired a local manager to run the restaurant here.