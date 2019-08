Thanks to Emily for the tip at midday today that Alki Chicken and Waffles, months in the works at 2738 Alki SW, appeared to be open. We then went over and talked with proprietor Tom Lin, who said they weren’t open to the public yet but were doing a “friends and family” test run. He told us he’s expecting the restaurant will be open Monday (August 26th). It’s the spot where B’s Po Boy closed last winter.