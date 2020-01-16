AFTER THE SNOW: Life-saving donations needed

Another regional effect of the some-got-it-some-didn’t snow – reduced blood supplies, as some donors couldn’t get around and some mobile drives had to be canceled. Antoinette points out that Bloodworks Northwest has told local donors they’re having two drives in West Seattle in the next several days, so if you can donate, please consider doing it – the blood bank is especially short on O positive and negative, A negative, B positive and negative, and AB negative. The drives are Saturday at Westwood Village (SW Barton side), 9 am-3 pm (closed 11 am-noon for a break), and Monday at Admiral Safeway (2622 California SW), 11:30 am-5:30 pm (closed 1:30-2:30 pm). Walk-ins are welcome, or you can find the drives here and make an appointment.