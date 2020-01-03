About the emergency response at Terminal 5

Thanks to Kevin Freitas for the photo and to everyone who messaged about a big emergency response at Terminal 5. We missed hearing the dispatch so inquired with SFD – spokesperson David Cuerpo replied:

Firefighters responded … for a loaded excavator that tipped over on a dock, partially landing in the water (the stick/bucket part of the excavator). The driver of the excavator was able to self-extricate prior to SFD arrival (the driver never fell in water), and was transported in stable condition via AMR to Harborview. He is an approx. 60-year-old male. When the excavator tipped over, an adult male on a nearby vessel fell in the water, and was able to exit on his own. He is wet, but uninjured. Rescue boat 5 and Fireboat 2 were taking turns in managing traffic in the waterway…