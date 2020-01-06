6 for your West Seattle Thursday!

(Photo by Trileigh Tucker)

Here are calendar highlights for the hours ahead:

COUNCILMEMBER’S DISTRICT OFFICE HOURS: Noon-5 pm, City Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s first district office hours of the year. Drop-ins welcome, but get there by 4:30. At the Southwest Customer Service Center. (2801 SW Thistle)

DINE (ETC.) OUT FOR FRIENDS OF ROXHILL ELEMENTARY: 4-10 pm at Ounces, 15 percent o the proceeds go to Friends of Roxhill Elementary – “a rotating lineup of Washington brewed beer, ciders and wine on 30 taps. Non-alcoholic beverages, sandwiches, pizza and bar snacks are available as well. You can even order growlers to go. Ounces is kid- and dog-friendly.” (3809 Delridge Way SW)

(Wednesday sunset, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

RACE & CULTURE DIALOGUE SERIES: Second event, 6 pm at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) – details in our listing. (6000 16th SW)

DENNY IMS OPEN HOUSE: Prospective families are invited to visit Denny International Middle School for tonight’s open house starting at 6:30 pm. “Following the presentation, guests will have the opportunity to meet teachers and staff.” (2601 SW Kenyon)

PARENT EDUCATION NIGHT: 6:30 pm at Madison Middle School: “Learn about drugs and alcohol and the teen brain and talking with teens about vaping.” (3429 45th SW)

‘THE REVOLUTIONISTS’: Comedy at ArtsWest, 7:30 pm curtain. Check here for tickets. (4711 California SW)

