5 for your West Seattle Tuesday!

(Seal @ Don Armeni Boat Ramp on New Year’s Day, photographed by Steven Director)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ENDOLYNE CHILDREN’S CHOIR: New singers welcome as the winter session begins – 4:30 pm, 5:45, 7 pm depending on the age group. Rehearsals are at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church. (3050 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE BIKE CONNECTIONS: First meeting of 2020, 6:30 pm at Neighborhood House High Point. Agenda to include:

• The Avalon bike lanes-what’s working, what’s not? • What’s in the pipeline for 2020 and beyond – West Seattle Greenway, completion of Avalon, more planning for Delridge Multimodal project and (maybe) the beginning of planning for East Marginal..

.

• Random brainstorming and so much more!

(6400 Sylvan Way SW)

ART CLASSES: The Orange Door Studio starts a series of classes in Linoleum Reduction Printing tonight, 6:30 pm. (1922 47th SW)

SINGER-SONGWRITER CONTEST: 7 pm at the Pacific Room (WSB sponsor) on Alki – “Six artists perform their original music in friendly competition to find the best songs. Free event, audience choice for the winner!” (2808 Alki SW)

OPEN MIC: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern – unleash your inner star as 2020 ramps up. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

GOT AN EVENT FOR THE CALENDAR? Send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!