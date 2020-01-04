4 ways to spend the rest of your West Seattle Thursday

(Anna’s Hummingbird, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

As the world slowly revs back up post-holidays, here’s what’s on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar for this afternoon/evening:

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is back on its regular schedule post-holidays, noon-4 pm Thursdays-Sundays. (61st/Stevens)

WEST SEATTLE TAE-KWON-DO CLUB: First class of 2020 at High Point Community Center, 6:20 pm. Ages 15 and up welcome; info in our calendar listing. (6920 34th SW)

TRIANGULAR JAZZTET: Live at Pacific Room (WSB sponsor) on Alki, 6-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (2808 Alki SW)

BILL DAVIE: Acoustic guitarist/vocalist live at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

