2 local benefits for Australia bushfire crisis

Next Saturday (January 25), two local benefits are planned to rally support for Australia’s bushfire victims. One is at Arthur’s in The Admiral District:

As noted when Arthur’s (2311 California SW) opened almost three years ago, the restaurant/bar is named after co-proprietor Rebecca Rice‘s Australian dad. So they have a special tie to the continent. As noted in the graphic above, you can either just drop in Saturday morning/afternoon/evening and part of your tab will be donated, or you can reserve a spot at the wine dinner – specifics on that are here.

The other benefit next Saturday is at LGBTQ+ bars around the metro area, with White Center’s Lumber Yard Bar participating. We published the preview on our partner site White Center Now; starting at 8 pm Saturday, the Lumber Yard and other participating venues will raise money for the Australian Community Disaster Relief Fund.