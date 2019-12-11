YOU CAN HELP! West Seattle Helpline’s ‘urgent need’

The best way to end homelessness is to prevent it from happening. One of the agencies devoted to doing that in our area is the West Seattle Helpline. They’ve asked us to let you know they’re seeking help with what they describe as an “urgent need”:

Requests for emergency financial assistance are at an all-time high, up roughly 30% compared to this time last year — that’s an extra 32 families who need help each month. For the first time in four years, we may not be able to support all of our neighbors seeking assistance. We need YOU now more than ever to ensure we can continue to help ALL our neighbors. This season we ask that you join us in stretching yourself to help stop homelessness before it starts.

The assistance provided by the Helpline covers one-time needs, preventing eviction and/or utility shutoffs. These are not giant grants – an average of $281 can keep a family from losing their home, the Helpline says. If you can help with any amount, donate online, or send a check to West Seattle Helpline, 6516 35th Ave SW #204, Seattle, WA 98126.