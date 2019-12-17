What’s up for the rest of your Tuesday, featuring The West Seattle Turkey

Thanks to Rosalie Miller for this week’s #TurkeyTuesday photos – almost eight months after this lone turkey first appeared in West Seattle. The Turkey likes perches – above, atop a parked van. Now on with happenings from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE LEGAL CONSULTATIONS … for seniors, 2-4 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle – call first to see if appointments are still available. (4217 SW Oregon)

RALLY: 5:30 pm in The Junction, one of 600+ pro-impeachment rallies around the country on the eve of the U.S. House‘s vote. (California/Alaska)

‘EARLY OUTREACH’ DEVELOPMENT MEETING: Find out, and talk, about the proposed apartment project for 3417 Harbor SW, 6:30 pm at Hiawatha Community Center. Coffee and cookies provided. (2700 California SW)

EVENING BOOK GROUP: 6:30 pm at High Point Library. This month’s book is “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz. (3411 SW Raymond)

WSHS WINTER CONCERT: Jazz Ensembles in concert at West Seattle High School, 7 pm in the theater. Free. All welcome. (3000 California SW)

SINGER-SONGWRITER CONTEST: 7 pm at Pacific Room on Alki (WSB sponsor). Come see/hear the contenders! No cover. All ages. (2808 Alki SW)

TUESDAY TRIVIA: “West Seattle’s sassiest trivia,” 8:30 pm with Devon at Admiral Pub. 21+. (2306 California SW)

OPEN MIC: Take your talent to Parliament Tavern tonight, 9 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

MORE! … for today/tonight/beyond, in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar.