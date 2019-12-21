West Seattle, Washington

West Seattle weekend scene: Shopping, with music

December 21, 2019 2:17 pm
As The Junction bustled with shoppers today, there was a musical surprise outside Carmilia’s Boutique at midday – caroling by the Byrd Ensemble. They’re a chamber vocal group whose artistic director Markdavin Obenza is a West Seattleite. The ensemble was out “Caroling for a Cause,” collecting donations to support Seattle Music Partners’ musical education for kids; if you missed them in The Junction, you can still donate by scrolling down the group’s home page.

