West Seattle weekend scene: Shopping, with music

As The Junction bustled with shoppers today, there was a musical surprise outside Carmilia’s Boutique at midday – caroling by the Byrd Ensemble. They’re a chamber vocal group whose artistic director Markdavin Obenza is a West Seattleite. The ensemble was out “Caroling for a Cause,” collecting donations to support Seattle Music Partners’ musical education for kids; if you missed them in The Junction, you can still donate by scrolling down the group’s home page.