Police are investigating a robbery that happened a short time ago at the Lucky 5 ga station/mini-mart (35th/Henderson). Officers have told the dispatcher that witnesses say the robbers, wearing masks or bandanas, got away in a gray or tan SUV, possibly an early 2000s Toyota Camry, last seen eastbound on Henderson, with the passenger-side taillight turned out. The vehicle is believed to have four people inside.