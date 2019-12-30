WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen green Jeep Cherokee; lock-cutting; scam-call alert

Three West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:

STOLEN GREEN JEEP CHEROKEE: From Mell:

My 1992 green Jeep Cherokee was stolen from my house at 11 am today. 6900 block of 23rd Ave SW. License plate #971ZOQ.

If you see it, call 911.

MORE LOCK-CUTTING: From David:

We are having a small addition put on our house (in the 4100 block of) 48th Ave SW between Genesee and Dakota to which our contractor has a small lockable trailer parked in front of our house. Last night someone cut one of the two locks but must have been thwarted by a car or a person, very upsetting to see this morning. If anyone has seen any suspicious activity or persons in the Genesee Hill area, it needs to be reported.

Notably, that’s only a few blocks from this lockbox-cutting burglary attempt last week.

SCAM CALLS: Mike emailed to say, “Just thought I would mention that the scammers pretending to be from City Light are back. It deals with power being shut off if bill isn’t paid in 30 minutes. A reminder: Do not call the phone number they give, as it is not City Light’s number. And here I sit an hour later with all my lights on :)”

In fact, City Light tweeted something along those lines this morning: