WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen green Jeep Cherokee; lock-cutting; scam-call alert

Three West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:
STOLEN GREEN JEEP CHEROKEE: From Mell:
My 1992 green Jeep Cherokee was stolen from my house at 11 am today. 6900 block of 23rd Ave SW. License plate #971ZOQ.
If you see it, call 911.
MORE LOCK-CUTTING: From David:
We are having a small addition put on our house (in the 4100 block of) 48th Ave SW between Genesee and Dakota to which our contractor has a small lockable trailer parked in front of our house. Last night someone cut one of the two locks but must have been thwarted by a car or a person, very upsetting to see this morning. If anyone has seen any suspicious activity or persons in the Genesee Hill area, it needs to be reported.
Notably, that’s only a few blocks from this lockbox-cutting burglary attempt last week.
SCAM CALLS: Mike emailed to say, “Just thought I would mention that the scammers pretending to be from City Light are back. It deals with power being shut off if bill isn’t paid in 30 minutes. A reminder: Do not call the phone number they give, as it is not City Light’s number. And here I sit an hour later with all my lights on :)”
In fact, City Light tweeted something along those lines this morning:
Scammers are at it again! Remember, City Light will never:
❌Call demanding immediate payment
❌Call on the weekend
❌Shut off service without written warning in advance
Learn how to spot scammers, report scammers and stop scammers: https://t.co/hcWnRlO7up pic.twitter.com/T4O7U3W85i
— Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) December 30, 2019
