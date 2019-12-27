WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Lockbox-cutting burglar on camera

The video and report are from Ken:

We live in the 4000 block of 45th Ave SW. We have been having our kitchen renovated and the contractor had a lockbox on our back door with a key to our house inside. At 5:45 am an unidentified male cut the lockbox off the door with bolt cutters and left.

10 minutes later he returned, along with an unidentified female, and entered our home using the key. He was in the house less approx 30 seconds, running out when he heard us awake and coming downstairs. Everything was captured by our doorbell camera (which he put his hand over when he was using the key but did not when he was cutting off the lock box!). SPD did respond timely but the two burglars were gone.