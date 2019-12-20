WEEKEND PREVIEW: West Seattle Runner’s 2019 Christmas Lights Run

(WSB photo of group gathered for 2017 Christmas Lights Run)

By Sunday night, the forecast suggests, the rain will likely be past, just in time for this year’s Christmas Lights Run! It’s a West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) tradition. Everyone’s welcome on this fun run. Be at the shop (2743 California SW) by 6 pm Sunday night (December 22nd) – “wear reflective, headlamps, and festive garb!” WSR’s Lori McConnell adds, “We are still hoping to have a caroler in the bunch so someone can lead us in jingles as we go. This is a leisurely paced run and we will go over the route before heading out so folks who want to walk are welcome to join as well!” No charge, but if you can bring a nonperishable food donation for the West Seattle Food Bank, that’s appreciated. Then: “We will serve nog and sweets back at the shop for fellowship and fun post-run.”