TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: Tip of the hat to this fave

Third year in a row that readers have sent a pic of the famous “Santa hat” tree at 36th and Roxbury, so we are just going to have to declare this an annual tradition in the WSB Christmas-lights spotlight series. This photo is courtesy of Stephen, who said, “Been checking out lights and we thought these were blog worthy! Coolest crooked tree in West Seattle!” The shape of the top of the cap has changed a bit over the years – we first showed it in 2007, then again in 2011, and in 2017 and 2018. Almost time for Santa himself to start those special deliveries, but we are still welcoming suggestions for the next few nights, with or without photos – westseattleblog@gmail.com; scroll through our archive to see what we have already spotlighted!