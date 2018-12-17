West Seattle, Washington

Tonight’s lights: Super-sized Santa hat

We have featured this display at 36th/Roxbury a few times in the past, but the photo and note from Megan were a reminder that it’s the season to see everything through fresh eyes – she and her family are new arrivals and this caught their attention while they were out looking at lights the other night. So thanks for the suggestions (with or without photos) – westseattleblog@gmail.com – one week until Christmas Eve! (See what we’ve shown previously by scrolling through this WSB archive section.)

  • Beto December 17, 2018 (8:12 pm)
    We live close to where that Santa’s hat is.  What a great and cheerful way to decorate a tree!  We love it!

