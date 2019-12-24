TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: Flower Houses put on a holiday show

In the summer, these Alki bungalows are known as the Flower Houses, with numerous planters full of flowers. This season, the houses are still colorful, thanks to the lights. We’ve been meaning for a while to stop for a photo and finally got a chance tonight. Lots of other lights to see on Alki, but most are on condo/apartment balconies. These houses, by the way, are in the 1300-1400 block of Alki SW.

See all the lights we’ve featured this season by scrolling through our archive. Thanks for all the tips and photos!