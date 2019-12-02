UPDATE: Shooting investigation in South Delridge

2:19 PM: Police are investigating a shooting in the 9000 block of 18th SW. They report “one male victim injured.” More as we get it.

2:34 PM: Police tell us at the scene that the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. The shooting was the result of a robbery somewhere nearby – the victim made it to a construction site and called for help.

3:31 PM: Still no one in custody. No description made public, either.

3:55 PM: A bit more info from SPD: They say the victim is 24 years old and was shot while “delivering an item sold on a secondhand goods website.”