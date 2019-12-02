West Seattle, Washington

02 Monday

48℉

UPDATE: Shooting investigation in South Delridge

December 2, 2019 2:19 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | Delridge | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

2:19 PM: Police are investigating a shooting in the 9000 block of 18th SW. They report “one male victim injured.” More as we get it.

2:34 PM: Police tell us at the scene that the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. The shooting was the result of a robbery somewhere nearby – the victim made it to a construction site and called for help.

3:31 PM: Still no one in custody. No description made public, either.

3:55 PM: A bit more info from SPD: They say the victim is 24 years old and was shot while “delivering an item sold on a secondhand goods website.”

Share This

4 Replies to "UPDATE: Shooting investigation in South Delridge"

  • Karen December 2, 2019 (2:25 pm)
    Reply

    Two helicopters, I’m assuming news?

  • Bryan Lovely December 2, 2019 (2:32 pm)
    Reply

    That would probably explain the KIRO 7 helicopter hovering around. Except it’s over more like the 9000 block of 15th SW.

  • South Delridge Gal December 2, 2019 (2:34 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you for being on top of things as usual WSB! Heard the helicopter and police and wondered. I wonder if related to the alley shooting during Sealth football game the other week. 

  • Leah Johnson December 2, 2019 (2:40 pm)
    Reply

    We just drove thru there and five cops with ruffles drawn and a dog sniffing.   It was like a scene from a movie. Crazy!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.