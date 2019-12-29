West Seattle, Washington

30 Monday

UPDATE: Shooting investigation closes Highway 509 SB at Cloverdale

December 29, 2019 9:01 pm
9:01 PM: According to emergency-radio communication, Highway 509 SB is closed right now as responders deal with a shooting victim in a car. Vehicles headed SB on 509 are being detoured off at Cloverdale; a NB ramp in the area is to be closed as well. No info yet on the shooting circumstances, nor on the shooting suspect(s); King County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating. (added) They’ve told dispatch that they’ve found two casings.

9:13 PM: Also per radio communication, the victim, a 20-year-old man, is being taken to Harborview. Access to NB 509 is limited, per WSDOT traffic alert.

2 Replies to "UPDATE: Shooting investigation closes Highway 509 SB at Cloverdale"

  • Alki resident December 29, 2019 (9:13 pm)
    A shooting happened at S. 128th in Burien. My daughter was in the middle of the chaos of cop cars flying down 509 NB to the bridge which is now closed off. A very scary scene. 

    • WSB December 29, 2019 (9:31 pm)
      That was the original dispatch but wherever it happened, the car came to a stop by Cloverdale on 509 and that’s where the investigation is focused.

