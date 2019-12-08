SAFETY: SPD’s free class for women next Saturday

Next Saturday, 10 am-1 pm, women of all ages are invited to the next free personal-safety class at the Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster). It’s not self-defense training – it’s a lecture/faciltated discussion, led by female SPD officers. From the reminder sent by the precinct’s Crime-Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner:
Our class goals:
-Know the important role your instincts and gut reactions play
-Discover potentially dangerous situations and how to avoid them
-Learn how to make a safety plan
-Decrease the odds of becoming a victim
It’s recommended for ages 14 and up. If you’re interested, RSVP here.
