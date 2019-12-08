West Seattle, Washington

08 Sunday

SAFETY: SPD’s free class for women next Saturday

December 8, 2019 1:03 pm
2 COMMENTS
Next Saturday, 10 am-1 pm, women of all ages are invited to the next free personal-safety class at the Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster). It’s not self-defense training – it’s a lecture/faciltated discussion, led by female SPD officers. From the reminder sent by the precinct’s Crime-Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner:

Our class goals:

-Know the important role your instincts and gut reactions play

-Discover potentially dangerous situations and how to avoid them

-Learn how to make a safety plan

-Decrease the odds of becoming a victim

It’s recommended for ages 14 and up. If you’re interested, RSVP here.

2 Replies to "SAFETY: SPD's free class for women next Saturday"

  • HD December 8, 2019 (1:33 pm)
    As a City employee, we had the option of taking this course. It is eye opening and valuable information. I’d highly recommend it for any woman for self defense awareness or any men who want to help protect their loved ones. 

  • Blbl December 8, 2019 (1:55 pm)
    Anytime I see a “women only” event, it just makes me angry.  Why is this open only to one gender? Would we be ok today with a “male only” meeting of any kind? I get that the intent is to prevent violence that is primarily aimed at women, but maybe men and gender fluid people might benefit from learning this information too.  

