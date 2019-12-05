MUSIC: 2 free West Seattle Community Orchestras concerts

(Photo courtesy West Seattle Community Orchestras)

Two free concerts in five nights! That’s what the West Seattle Community Orchestras have in store for you this season. The first is tomorrow (Friday) night, with the WSCO Wind Symphony and Symphony Orchestra in concert, 7 pm at the Chief Sealth International High School auditorium. The program includes classical and holiday music, ranging from part of John Williams‘ “Home Alone” score to selections from Georges Bizet‘s “Carmen.” Then next Tuesday (December 10), also in the CSIHS auditorium but with a 6 pm start time, WSCO’s Debut and Concert Orchestras present a holiday salute, including a combination performance of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” inviting you to sing along! All are welcome to enjoy one or both concerts. (For a full lineup of holiday concerts and other performances, see our WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide!)