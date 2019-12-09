Here’s what’s up for your West Seattle Monday

(Black Turnstone, photographed by Mark Wangerin)
From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:
AGING WELL: Discuss! With a facilitated 1 pm group at the Senior Center of West Seattle. (4217 SW Oregon)
FAMILY STORY TIME: 6:30 pm at High Point Library. (3411 SW Raymond)
2 EVENING BOOK GROUPS: Both tonight, 6:45 pm:
*Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), discussing “The Uncommon Reader” by Alan Bennett
*West Seattle Library (2306 42nd SW), discussing “House of Mirth” by Edith Wharton
CONCERT: Christmas Festival Concert at Holy Rosary, 7 pm, doors open 6:30 pm: “Seattle Christian School will present its annual Christmas choral concert.” Free-will offering. (42nd/Genesee)
3 TRIVIA/QUIZ NIGHTS: Here are your Monday night options:
*Best of Hands Barrelhouse (7500 35th SW), 7 pm, $2/person, 21+
*The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 7:30 pm, free, all ages
*Parliament Tavern (4210 SW Oregon), 8 pm, $2/person, 21+
SEE THE FUTURE … by browsing the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar!
| 0 COMMENTS