Extra-big crowd at Menashe Family Lights (5605 Beach Drive SW) tonight because of the special guest – Santa Claus! He’s there until 10 pm for photos with the twinkling display as a backdrop. Bring nonperishable food for the West Seattle Food Bank, and look for the canopy out front.

P.S. If you can’t catch Santa there tonight, look for him at the Hometown Holidays Santa House on the south end of the West Seattle Farmers’ Market tomorrow, 11 am-2 pm, California/Alaska.