Fire in Fauntleroy Park

Got a couple questions about a fire call at 38th/Barton, with smoke seen coming from Fauntleroy Park. After returning from court downtown, we went that way and caught up with Engine 37 as firefighters were packing up to leave after more than an hour on the call. What burned, they told us, was a tent, deep into the east area of the park (which is why the fire engine was not parked at the public entrance to the park). No other damage and no injuries, they told us.