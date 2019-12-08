DEVELOPMENT: Comment time for 42nd/Genesee project

(King County Assessor’s Office photo of current building at 4401 42nd SW)

The formal application for 4401 42nd SW – described as “a 5-story apartment building with 72 small efficiency dwelling units and 5 live-work units,” plus 36 offstreet-parking spaces – has been filed, and that opens a new comment period. This notice (PDF) explains how to comment, with a deadline of December 18th. This is a general comment period; there will also be another chance for input, but only regarding its design, when the project goes back before the Southwest Design Review Board, date TBA. Here’s our report on that board’s first look at the project back in September. The building would replace a West Seattle Christian Church-owned building, with past uses including a school and artist studios, on the southwest corner of 42nd/Genesee, across from Holy Rosary Catholic Church.