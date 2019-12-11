CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle Road Runners headed to nationals again

We caught up with the West Seattle Road Runners cross-country-running team earlier this week at Hiawatha as they got ready for a big training session. Once again this year, the Road Runners will be represented at the USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships in a big way – 19 of them are going to Madison, Wisconsin, for this weekend’s competition. The runners are in the 7/8 and 9/10 age brackets. The Road Runners’ recent achievements include first-ever age-group team titles in regional competitions last month. The program became an official USATF-sanctioned club in 2017 and has been represented at nationals every year. Another achievement: This past September, the Road Runners hosted the first-ever West Seattle Rust Buster meet.
West Seattle, Washington
11 Wednesday
| 1 COMMENT