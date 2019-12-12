BIZNOTE FOLLOWUPS: Beer and wine

If you too were wondering about the status of these two …

THE GOOD SOCIETY: Five months have passed since we first reported on this brewery/pub opening just south of Lafayette Elementary. We checked in with co-proprietor Nick Berger, who tells WSB: “We were almost going to make our goal of opening this year, but it looks like probably mid-January. Construction is wrapping up and we are beginning to brew beer.” Turns out West Seattle-headquartered Washington Beer Blog reported last week on that milestone.

And in The Junction:

DARBY WINERY: Many have noticed the signage that went up recently on the space just west of Easy Street Records. Darby Winery‘s long had a tasting room in Woodinville but winemaker Darby English is a West Seattleite and opening this tasting room to add to the peninsula’s growing wine scene. He told WSB today, “We should be opening within the next few weeks. We are excited to open in West Seattle.”