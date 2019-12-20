AVALON/35TH/ALASKA PROJECT: Another postponement

Just yesterday, SDOT announced it would not close the 35th/Alaska intersection again this weekend after all, tentatively rescheduling the closure for a week later. Now that’s off too. Just in from SDOT:

Due to continued rainy weather, we will not be closing the intersection of SW Alaska St and 35th Ave SW the weekend of December 27 – 30. The second closure is tentatively scheduled from Friday, January 3 at 9 AM to early on Monday, January 6. Please note that this work is highly weather-dependent and may be rescheduled.

The Thursday announcement included other project updates – see it here.