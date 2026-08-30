West Seattle Junction’s next ‘Sweet Stroll’: Got your tickets for tastes?

(WSB photo from February’s Sweet Stroll – Top Pot Doughnuts is participating this time too)

Last winter, the West Seattle Junction Association presented its first-ever “Sweet Stroll” – one ticket to visit four local dessert purveyors for tasty treats. WSJA is doing it again on Thursday, September 10, in conjunction with the next West Seattle Art Walk – same hours, 5 pm to 8 pm – and tickets are available online right now. Go here to see the list of participating venues and what they’ll be serving up that night!