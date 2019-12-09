9 highlights for your first West Seattle Sunday of December!

(Great Blue Heron, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Welcome to December! From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar:

PANCAKES WITH SEATTLE CIVIC DANCE THEATRE: This morning, you’re invited to the first Pancake Breakfast fundraiser for Seattle Civic Dance Theatre, 8:39-11 am at Alki Masonic Center in The Junction, “serving pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. Gluten-free pancakes will also be available.” (4736 40th SW)

SANTA’S TWO APPEARANCES:: Santa photos at CAPERS, 9 am-noon, DIY photos with $20 suggested donation benefiting West Seattle Food Bank. (4525 California SW) … Also in The Junction, visit the Hometown Holidays Santa House, 11 am-2 pm, with free holiday face-painting. (California/Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, see what’s fresh! (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

WREATH SALES: Pathfinder K-8 PTSA and students make and sell handmade wreaths during the West Seattle Farmers Market; all proceeds go to supporting outdoor education. (California/Alaska)

DUWAMISH LONGHOUSE NATIVE HOLIDAY GIFT FAIR: Third day of the fair at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse, 10 am-5 pm: “Local vendors and Native artists will be showcasing goods including wood carvings, beadwork, drums, prints, paintings, and more.” (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

BARTER YOUR HOMEMADE ITEMS: 1 pm-3 pm, Backyard Barter‘s mnnthly gathering is at West Seattle (Admiral) Library – explained here. (2306 42nd SW)

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: Monthly meeting for updates, questions, comments about the tiny-house encampment in southeast West Seattle. 2 pm at the community room on the south side of Arrowhead Gardens. All welcome. (9220 2nd SW)

BURGUNDY PEARL TRIO: 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), “strong harmony arrangements, (with) guitar and stand-up bass.” No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

PHISH TOUR LIVESTREAM: Watch it at Parliament Tavern, 4 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

SEE THE FUTURE … by browsing the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar.