4 ways to spend your West Seattle Thursday night

Thanks tp Jan Pendergrass for the late-afternoon photo! Here’s a list we would have published much earlier if not for our tech troubles … but the night has just begun:

TAMBOR E CORDAS FT. NADINE WALDMANN: 6-9 pm at Pacific Room (WSB sponsor) on Alki – “World rhythmic music with a Brazilian jazz twist.” No cover. All ages. (2808 Alki SW)

‘GET FIT WEST SEATTLE’ INFO NIGHT: 7 pm at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), learn about the next free training program to get you from couch to half-marathon. (2743 California SW)

SID LAW: “Covering a century of music from the 1920’s to the present,” at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

CEPHALOPOD: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. “Improv funk superstars return to make you groove and move! Charlie Akeley, Thaddeus Turner, Joe Doria, Brad Gibson and special guests.” 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

IT’S ALL IN THE CALENDAR … look ahead here!